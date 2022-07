An extreme heatwave sweeping the UK has seen the country recording its warmest night on record, according to provisional Met Office figures.As Britons steel themselves for another blisteringly hot day, one Australian woman has offered her advice on how to cope with the high temperatures.The UK is likely to see its hottest day on record today (Tuesday 19 July), with temperatures forecast to soar as high as 43C in some places.In Australia, where average summertime temperatures can reach nearly 40C, locals are better-prepared for heatwaves and dry conditions.Many homes and venues have air-conditioning to help people stay cool. However, air-conditioning...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO