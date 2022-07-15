ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County Legal - 26082

Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL...

www.recordcourier.com

Nevada Appeal

Carson supervisors consider city charter changes

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the work of the Charter Review Committee on Thursday. Charter Committee Chairman Richard Staub will present recommendations to amend the city’s charter. Among the amendments recommended:. • to correct a grammatical error;. • to change the timeframe to...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The July 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Bently Family sold 246 acres in the Kerman Tract to an Incline Village based company for $3.25 million on July 5. Located across the northern reach of Heybourne Road from the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant the property is where the plant’s treated wastewater goes.
GENOA, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee Pioneer Albert Johnson

The names are common in California and reflect the rich ethnic and cultural diversity of immigrants beginning with the state’s Gold Rush era: China Cove on Donner Lake and Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County, Negro Bar (to be renamed Black Miners’ Bar) on the American River and Negro Run Ravine in Plumas County, Chino Creek (mixed race Amerindian and African ancestry) in Butte County.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Safety improvements coming to Sparks Blvd.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Safety improvements are coming to Sparks Boulevard and will be rolled out in phases. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson was joined by other city officials in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday on E. Greg Street. Phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project includes the stretch of Sparks Boulevard...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City will consider painted rock policy, dog policy

The Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission are holding a joint meeting Monday. On the agenda: painted rocks. According to city staff, painted rocks have been gaining in popularity since 2015, when the Kindness Rocks Project was established to leave inspirational messages in public places. Since then, staff have found painted rocks in parks, trails, and public open space areas.
CARSON CITY, NV
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the Crystal Bay area.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Incline Village as suspects in vehicle burglaries

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people have been arrested in North Lake Tahoe in connection with vehicle burglaries, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Victor Williams, 45, Althea Boudreau, 38, and Gabriel Cosentino, 35, were booked on charges that included possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a forgery, possession of stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000 and a drug trafficking charge.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Letter to the editor 7-16-21

I was driving through the Fernley area on my way back to ugly Reno after a long trip out of Nevada, when I stopped for gas at the Flying J next to I-80 and on the north side of Fernley. There was a card table set-up at the entrance to...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community events at The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crowd of people gathered their lawn chairs and blankets to watch an outdoor movie at The Village at Rancharrah. They enjoyed the movie Christmas in July with Elf during the Friday, July 15 showing. We talked with a mother and daughter about the fun they...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Duffield Foundation invested in Incline Village High School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — For the fourth consecutive year, the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation has contributed towards the competency based learning and personalized education plans that Incline High School has implemented. The purpose of CBL is to advance students individually rather than the class in tandem. Nevada Department...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Lombardo and Laxalt Whistlestop Through the Rurals

During the Independence Day weekend, as is tradition for this time of year, Republican candidates for Governor Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate, Adam Laxalt stopped by Fallon on their way to Yerington and then Tonopah as they swung through rural Nevada meeting with Republican voters and shoring up their base.
FALLON, NV

