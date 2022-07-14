Please Enable JavaScript

Click here to read the full article. A dispute over dockworker pay in Liverpool could result in a strike if members of the Unite union vote in favor of a work stoppage. Threat of a possible strike action came after the two sides were unable to reach a deal on pay and benefits, with the union taking the matter of a work stoppage to its members for a vote that opens next Monday and runs through Aug. 15. If enough members vote in favor of a stoppage, a strike could come as early as the end of August. “Strike action will inevitably...

