Please Enable JavaScript

 6 days ago

Sourcing Journal

UK Port Workers Could Be Next to Strike

Click here to read the full article. A dispute over dockworker pay in Liverpool could result in a strike if members of the Unite union vote in favor of a work stoppage. Threat of a possible strike action came after the two sides were unable to reach a deal on pay and benefits, with the union taking the matter of a work stoppage to its members for a vote that opens next Monday and runs through Aug. 15. If enough members vote in favor of a stoppage, a strike could come as early as the end of August. “Strike action will inevitably...
Hot Mix Pavement Industry News

Torgerson’s LLC added to Schwarze Trusted Dealer Network. Schwarze Industries LLC is proud to welcome and announce the addition of our newest dealer, Torgerson’s LLC to our Schwarze Trusted Dealer Network. Effective immediately, Torgerson’s will be providing Sales, Service and Parts for Schwarze products in the state of Montana.
Does A Labor Strike in Chicago Signal Big Changes for Industry?

The local Chicago 150 chapter International Union of Operating Engineers went on strike almost two months ago. Since it went into effect, municipal construction projects of varying sizes have been delayed or put on hold entirely due to the halt in material production. Simultaneously, the men and women of the union went to the picket lines, sacrificing the regular pay they depend upon. This all in response to what their leadership describes as "unfair labor practices" by the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association (CAAPA), a consortium made up of the 3 separate companies Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials, and Lafarge Holcim, which collectively operate 35 quarries across Illinois.
