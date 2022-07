Health care workers are more overworked than ever: Personnel shortages and red tape are slowing down the whole pipeline at hospitals around the state, with wait times longer than usual at just about every stage of obtaining care. Checking in? That’ll be a long wait. In a bed? It’ll be a while before someone can see you. Ready to leave? You’ll have to wait for discharge proceedings. At this point, getting into a hospital is like getting into a hot new nightclub.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO