Naples jewelry entrepreneur Barry Nicholls is headed about as far as he could possibly could for his next business adventure: Alaska. The owner of Paradise Jewelry in Naples is spending a chunk of July in the Last Frontier state, on a gold prospecting trip. Guided by Gold Fever Prospecting, his trip includes a 10-day hunt for gold on the south fork of the Fortymile River, outside the historical town of Chicken, Alaska, according to a statement. Chicken is a mere 4,638 miles from Naples.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO