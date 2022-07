1) New Kids on the Block is a boy band (now a man band) that rose out of the rough streets of Boston and was built around a young rapper named Donnie Wahlberg. The rest of the group was filled in with talented friends, and for a short while, his brother Mark was in the band. The group disbanded in 1994 and reunited in 2007. Top songs include “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and “Step by Step.” Brothers Donnie and Mark have a growing quick-serve restaurant chain with their chef/brother Paul called Wahlburgers, which has a location in Pittsburgh at the Block Northway. The burgers are in the North Hills, and the concert is at PPG Paints Arena. Also bringing ’90s heat to the concert will be Salt-N-Pepa and En-Vogue, plus you’ll get “rolled” by Rick Astley. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. (R.H.)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO