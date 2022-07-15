ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Sheds Tears In Emotional Cut From The Open

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

After admitting back in November that he’d never play golf full-time ever again , sports legend Tiger Woods may have just showed us why that may ring true after a rough first two days of competing in The Open.

Just before the last hole of his second round earlier today, Woods let his emotions be known as the crowd cheered on for a man that, after 25 years of proving his greatness, truly had nothing left to prove.

Woods shed honest tears while on the 18th fairway just before missing the cut at The Open, which disqualified him from weekend play. The reality of this being the last British Open at St. Andrews for Woods also proved to be a source of his emotional state, with him telling the press, “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews. I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

Woods has been at the center of will-he-or-won’t-he talk following his infamous February 2021 car crash that put not only his career at risk but also a few of his limbs. Thankfully through vigorous physical therapy he was able to regain the ability to walk again, but it wasn’t without suffering damage that, at 46 years old, may prove to be near-impossible to bounce back from.

Given Woods status in the game of golf, not to mention his new status as a billionaire , we’re sure his road towards retirement (possibly!) will be met with nothing short of the glory he’s rightfully earned.

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

40 Open observations … and St. Andrews thoughts from a Scottish LPGA pro

THINKING OF THE JIGGER INN AND COUNTING DOWN TO THE MASTERS, Earth — It’s the Home of Golf, and that’s not just fancy advertising. What a week. That was some fun, wasn’t it? Despite the fact that, after Cam Smith raised his newest pint glass on Sunday, major season is over, and the thought that the 262 days to the start of the next one are as uncertain as a St. Andrews weather forecast, the past seven days at the Open Championship felt almost like … a golf hug, right? Watching it wherever you did, you were … warm and cozy. Like going home.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Radio call of Rory McIlroy’s eagle is awesome

Rory McIlroy was responsible for one of the shots of the tournament on Saturday at The Open Championship, and the shot was made even better by one of the broadcast calls. McIlroy managed to chip in from a bunker on the 10th hole at St. Andrews during third round play Saturday. The unlikely shot pushed McIlroy into a tie for the lead at -15 for the tournament.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy dreamed of winning this Open. Then came heartbreak

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Proximity can be dangerous, perhaps too tempting. Rory McIlroy stayed in the Rusacks this week. One of the top hotels in town, it overlooks the 18th hole at the Old Course. There’s a balcony out back, and earlier this week McIlroy pointed out where his family was staying to Tiger Woods. They waved to Poppy, McIlroy’s 1-year-old daughter.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Sheds#Retirement#St Andrews
GolfWRX

House goes up for sale featuring replica of iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

Last week we reported on Will Zalatoris’ experience of the Road Hole, the infamous 17th at St. Andrews. Playing Tribute Golf Links in Dallas permits use of several holes whose design is based around some of the most famous holes in golf, including the iconic par-four second-from-last at this year’s Open Championship.
DALLAS, TX
