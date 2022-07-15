ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad-Based Islands Restaurants Celebrates 40 Years With Exclusive Beer, Giveaways

By Hoa Quach
Times of San Diego
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Heat Wave Burger at Islands Restaurants. Courtesy photo

Islands Restaurants — the fun, beach-themed chain based in Carlsbad — announced it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary with an exclusive beer, giveaways and throwbacks.

To celebrate the anniversary, Islands Restaurants said it will be hosting three giveaways this summer with the first being a getaway for two to Catalina Island that will include round-trip boat tickets, hotel stay and vouchers. The second will be a Beach Cruiser giveaway at each of the 42 Islands locations with two bikes per store for guests to win. Raffle tickets will be available in-store only, and winners will be announced on Aug. 30. For the third giveaway, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes such as Islands gift cards, beach towels, trucker hats and more. One winner will be picked daily via Islands social media channels.

Courtesy of Islands Restaurants

Team members will also be wearing throwback uniforms all summer, and guests can expect the exclusive Islands Sunny Blonde Ale, a smooth brew with a crisp finish and a refreshing ode to one of Islands’ past fan favorites.

The eatery is also bringing back the popular Islands Heat Wave Burger, which is topped with grilled serrano chilies, grilled green chilies, melted pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo for an extra kick. On July 21, the Islands Heat Wave Burger will be available at a special price of $4.40 for the first 100 guests per Islands location. Guests will be invited to sign up for the free Islands rewards club to enjoy the offer.

Islands was founded in 1982 by Tony DeGrazier. The chain currently has 42 locations in California and Arizona.

To keep up with Islands 40th anniversary celebration or for other information, go www.islandsrestaurants.com and follow along on Twitter/Instagram at @islandsburgers.

