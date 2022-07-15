ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stewart-Cousins and Gianaris back Rivera for redrawn state Senate District 33 race

By Rebecca C. Lewis
cityandstateny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Gustavo Rivera has picked up his first endorsements from fellow elected officials in his bid to win the newly redrawn 33rd Senate District in the Bronx. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins as well as Deputy...

www.cityandstateny.com

The Associated Press

Democrat Hochul holds big fundraising lead over GOP's Zeldin

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has a campaign war chest seven times the size of Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the November election. State campaign finance reports due Friday show Hochul has $11.7 million in the bank, compared with the $1.6 million reported by Zeldin, a U.S. representative from Long Island. The fundraising gap between the two candidates is steep in a state where Democrats already have the voter registration edge and legislative supermajorities. Republicans are hoping to muster an upset by painting Democrats as easy on crime and governmental corruption. But the GOP faces a tough fight: The state’s Republican party had about $80,000 in the bank as of July 11. That’s less than one-fourth the size of the Democratic party’s $376,000 war chest.
POLITICS
Curbed

No One Wants to Work for New York City Anymore

The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Lawsuit filed to halt millions in NYC school budget cuts

Two New York City parents and two teachers filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn the City Council’s approval of the city budget, which cut hundreds of millions of dollars from school budgets for this upcoming academic year. The lawsuit — filed against New York City, the education department, and schools Chancellor David Banks — claims that city officials failed to follow the proper protocols before elected officials voted on the the final budget,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

