A new report identifies Covid-19 as the 3rd leading cause of death for Maine residents in 2021. We all heard the statistics last year and the daily numbers of residents who had died. But it was still surprising to me when I read the Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment Report 2022 and learned that it was so high on the list. The top two causes of death were less of a surprise. Cancer is at number 1 with heart disease right behind it.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO