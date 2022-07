Phish doesn’t play as high north in Maine as the band used to, but Bangor still isn’t a quick shot for anybody, including most Maine residents. So, it’s hard to not go into a show like Saturday’s at Maine Savings Amphitheater without at least some hope for a performance that would reward the fanbase for its effort. Expectations are never a good thing to have going into a Phish show, but outlier shows have tended to make it worth it in the past. Bangor, however, would see the band nearly falling victim to early tour malaise, had it not been for one Jonathan Fishman on the drums.

