The Chattanooga Zoo offers free entry into the zoo for all veterans, active duty, reservists, and guards all year round, and it includes their family members to receive a discounted rate. This is the way the zoo is saying thank you for your service. Just present your military ID at the ticket booth and they will take care of everything else. The zoo has a wide selection of animal species from around the world. The Chattanooga Zoo is open daily from 9AM to 5PM. Visit their website for a schedule of all their events.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO