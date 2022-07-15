Race Street Resurfacing Scheduled for 2nd to 6th Streets

PHILADELPHIA –Race Street from 2nd to 6th Streets in Old City is scheduled for resurfacing beginning Wednesday, July 20th announced Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. Crews will begin to mobilize in the area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, working overnight through 5 a.m. Thursday. The work schedule includes temporary, full street closures and parking restrictions. Weather or special events in the area may alter the work schedule.

Work will be completed in three separate phases – street milling, the adjustment of manhole covers and resetting of utility boxes, and final paving – which will take place in separate activities over the course of the next few weeks.

Operations including milling (removal of old asphalt) and final paving will take at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Milling will begin on Race Street from 6th Street to 2nd Street, on July 20th, and is expected to last one night. Temporary roadway closures are anticipated during milling and paving operations. Manhole adjustments will take place between 7am and 3pm. Work to adjust manholes is anticipated to last three or four days. The roadways will remain open to traffic with temporary flagging around operations during daytime manhole adjustments. Paving is scheduled to begin towards the end of the week of July 25th, and is expected to last one night.

To complete the work, residents should expect parking restrictions. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance of each scheduled activity. Residents are urged to move their vehicles from the work sites when temporary “No Parking” signs are posted, so that vehicles are not towed. In the event a vehicle is towed, motorists should contact the 6th Police District to determine its location.

Residents are urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes when traveling in these areas. The Streets Department thanks residents in advance for their patience and cooperation as we work to improve city streets.

This work is being completed by Tony DePaul and Son and is part of the Citywide Resurfacing CW107 project. The project is being financed with Federal and City funding.

Stakeholders can stay updated on the progress of work on their street using the PavePHL tool, the City’s web map paving tracker on the StreetSmartPHL.phila.gov platform. The Streets Department will make every effort to minimize disruption to traffic. For more information on the City’s Paving Program visit www.phila.gov/paving. For information on all city services, call 311. Residents are asked not to approach employees for information as they practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.