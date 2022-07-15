ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweeney & Bruins’ Uninspiring Start to Free Agency Is Concerning

By Scott Roche
Cover picture for the articleTwo days into free agency, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has been quiet. In the days leading into free agency, he spoke multiple times about the Bruins being a cap team with just $2.3 million in cap space available when free agency began. That’s not going to move the...

Yardbarker

Boston Bruins: Predicting David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

Entering the 2022 offseason, the to-do list for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is pretty long. He has already hired a new coach in Jim Montgomery, but he still has to figure out what the roster for the 2022-23 season will look like. He does, however, have one important topic to try and get done and that’s an extension for his top, young, superstar forward.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Why ex-Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Will Sign In Colorado for Less

Nazem Kadri is eligible for unrestricted free agency. But, he’s let it be known that he hopes to re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche. Normally, given how long I’ve followed his career during the time I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, I would just believe that I know what Kadri will do. However, Kadri did one thing that complicated matters. He hired a different and a very aggressive agent in Darren Ferris.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Roster Additions on Free Agent Frenzy Day

It didn’t seem like general manager Bill Armstrong was joking when he said he wanted size on his roster going forward. Arizona Coyotes roster additions on free agent frenzy day show his pledge to make it difficult to play against his team. Size was the key. He added two forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie to his team on a busy day of deals happening in the NHL.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
NHL

Beecher's promise as Bruins prospect goes beyond offensive numbers

BOSTON -- To find John Beecher's name on the list of leading scorers from a stacked University of Michigan hockey team last season, one needs to scroll down. Way down. From Matty Beniers (43 points) and Brendan Brisson (42) and Luke Hughes (39) to Owen Power (32), all of them fellow first-round NHL Draft picks, to where Beecher and his 15 points can be found tied for 12th.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sharks Re-Sign Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (KAW-poh KACK-oh-nen) to a two-year year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Kaapo has shown potential to be a number one goaltender in...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Add Proven Veteran Scorer in Pacioretty

Now that the dust has settled a bit on a wild opening to free agency, the Metropolitan Division looks even more hellacious than, well, it basically always has been in recent years. On paper, many teams got better with players like Dylan Strome heading to Washington, Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, and even Johnny Gaudreau shocking the hockey world and leaving Calgary for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Then there’s the Philadelphia Flyers… at least they got Tony DeAngelo, I guess?
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Canadiens Finally Move Petry: Reactions & Expectations

The nearly year-long saga of Jeff Petry has come to an end. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has finally found a deal that benefits both the player and the Canadiens. In the end, Petry was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with the Canadiens’ 2017 first-round pick, Ryan Poehling. With this deal, Hughes continues his efforts to clear cap space and make the roster younger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Newly acquired Bruins center Pavel Zacha files for salary arbitration

The NHLPA announced Sunday that 24 players have elected salary arbitration, and one of them is Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha. The B's acquired Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for veteran forward Erik Haula last Wednesday. Zacha is a restricted free agent. His contract with the Devils...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from Canadiens

The Penguins moved out a right-shot defender earlier Saturday when they sent John Marino to New Jersey. It appears he’ll be replaced by Jeff Petry as Pittsburgh has acquired the veteran along with center Ryan Poehling from Montreal in exchange for blueliner Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Both teams have confirmed the swap.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Matthew Tkachuk roadmap is very straightforward

Matthew Tkachuk’s story can’t end in Calgary the same way Johnny Gaudreau’s did. After Gaudreau walked away in free agency this week, the Flames are now potentially a year away from being in the same situation with Tkachuk. Currently a restricted free agent, Tkachuk can become unrestricted as early as next July, depending on how the rest of this summer unfolds.
NHL

