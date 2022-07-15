Astros Top Angels In Extras

Juan Soto's future is the talk of MLB All-Star weekend, but his present now includes a Home Run Derby title. The Washington Nationals slugger (for now) defeated fellow phenom Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners 19-18 to win the Derby in a week that has seen so much trade speculation and contract discussions.
Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels last offseason. At the time, many Angels fans expressed excitement over the move, as the addition seemed like a step in the right direction for a squad that was hoping to contend. Unfortunately, L.A.’s season hasn’t gone as planned,...
For the second time in his career, Joc Pederson is an All-Star. Once an All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Pederson's follow-up trip to the Midsummer Classic will come in a Giants uniform at Dodger Stadium. Pederson has been booed by Dodgers fans since departing in 2021. But...
Comments / 0