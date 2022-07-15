ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnemucca, NV

Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol...

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
Idaho golf cart crash kills one, injures four

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a golf cart accident in northern Idaho. “The driver of a golf cart occupied by five adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over,” according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Spokane Man Dies in North Idaho Golf Cart Crash

SPOKANE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County. The driver of a golf cart occupied by 5 adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over. Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
Mormon Crickets Invade Idaho - Nevada Border

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
New freeway ramps at Second and Mill streets near completion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For construction crews it has been an around-the-clock operation, and for the state of Nevada, it certainly hasn’t been cheap. “We are doing it in phases,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “It’s $5 billion or thereabouts.”. The Governor was given a look at...
Idaho Youth Ranch building treatment center after raising $27M

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
Swan Valley man arrested for murder

A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Pelton’s body was found at the rest area on May 13th. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday and booked in the Bonneville County Jail on a $1-million bond for a first-degree murder warrant. Pelton’s body was found on May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Larkin is to appear in court on the charges later this week. Meanwhile, an investigation into the murder is ongoing.
8 Ways to Be Prepared When Kayaking in Idaho

One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County. A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada Needs Special Permit To Pollute More

Tesla's Reno Gigiafactory will gain approval from Nevada to change classifications. The new classifications will allow Tesla to increase the amount of emissions it is allowed to release annually. Nevada's Division of Environmental Protection has decided that Tesla's application for the bump in emissions standards satisfied the requirements set by both Nevada and the federal government.
Northeast Nevada fire reaches 21,423 acres, but progress made

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -JULY 16 UPDATE: The Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada about 26 miles from the Idaho border has grown to 21,423 acres and is 10 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported. About 17,353 acres of the fire is on Bureau of Land Management land and 3,074 acres...
