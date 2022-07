NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After four decades of working for the North Platte Police Department, Lt. Rich Thompson is retiring. “My whole career has been right here in North Platte,” said Lieutenant Rich Thompson. “The best part of the job is bringing someone to justice, especially when the victim cannot speak for themselves like a homicide victim. Those are the most rewarding. It’s a serious job, and we get the job done.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO