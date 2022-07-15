ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

YMCA Hiring Amid Lifeguard Shortage

By Cryss Walker
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A summer without pools?

That scenario could become a reality.

A lifeguard shortage is forcing thousands of public pools to cut hours or possibly not open at all.

“Your swim is not going to be as comfortable if you’re swimming with other people who you know can not swim,” said Boll Family YMCA Aquatic Director Krystalyn Rivera.

“You’re going to be more uneasy of the fact that something could happen at any point in time. If there’s not a lifeguard on stand who are watching everyone.”

According to the American Lifeguard Association the labor shortage could close a third of public pools across the nation.

That’s roughly 309,000 centers.

But the Boll Family YMCA in Downtown Detroit is trying to stem the tide by hiring.

“We have what is a $300 bonus when you sign on,” Rivera said.

The aquatic director says  lifeguards are lifesavers.

“There’s a lot of people out there who do not know how to swim and unfortunately a lot of accidents happen,” Rivera explained.

“A drowning can happen as quick as within six seconds.”

And she has a message for anyone who wants the job.

“This is something you can take pride with,” Rivera said.

“Like people are really glad that you’re here. That we’re able to open our doors in the morning. They’re glad to be able to come in for that swim.”

GM CEO Mary Barra Says Headquarters To Stay In Downtown Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors will keep its headquarters in its seven-building office tower complex in downtown Detroit, its CEO says. Mary Barra, in an interview with The Associated Press, said the automaker’s main office will remain in the Renaissance Center, the centerpiece of the city’s skyline just across the Detroit River from Canada. “Our headquarters will always be in Detroit, in the RenCen,” she said, using the name given to the complex by locals. “Right now the plan is for it to be at the Renaissance Center. That’s our home,” she said. Barra qualified her remarks, saying she can’t predict what...
DETROIT, MI
City Of Detroit To Open Online License Applications For Adult-Use Marijuana Retailers On Aug. 1

(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit announced Friday that online license applications will open next month for adult-use marijuana retailers, micro-businesses and designated consumption lounges. This comes after the Detroit City Council voted on Tuesday to open Phase 1 of limited licensing for the businesses. The Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship (CRIO) will accept applications beginning at noon on Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. “I want to thank my colleagues for allowing this next critical step in the licensing process despite the frivolous lawsuits and ongoing attempts to get Detroit’s ordinance tossed,” said Council President Pro Tem James...
DETROIT, MI
Jill Biden, Education Chief Set To Visit Michigan This Week As Part Of Summer Learning Tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan this week to examine summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind during the pandemic catch up on reading, writing and arithmetic before the new school year begins. FILE – First lady Jill Biden smiles as she is introduced before speaking during the American Federation of Teachers convention, July 15, 2022, in Boston. Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are kicking off a summer learning tour this week with stops in Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan over two days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Boblo Island documentary 'Boblo Boats' heading to theaters

Feature-length doc, which explores the history of the former Detroit amusement park, will arrive in theaters in September. A Boblo Island documentary is heading to theaters. "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" will dock in area theaters beginning Sept. 16, reps for the film announced Monday. Directed by Aaron Schillinger,...
DETROIT, MI
2 People Rescued After Boat Overturns In Lake Erie

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat overturned early Sunday morning in Lake Erie. The Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at about 3:30 a.m. on July 17 regarding a capsized vessel, according to a press release. Two people, including the caller, were reported to be in the water, about three miles off Monroe. 1 of 2: #BREAKING About 4 am today @USCG Station Toledo, OH rescued 2 people, neither of whom was wearing a life jacket, clinging to the hull of a sinking 30-foot boat in #LakeErie 3 miles...
