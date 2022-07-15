ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

[VIDEO] Erykah Badu Claps Her Dallas Cheeks With Megan Thee Stallion

By Sammy Approved
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIRC8_0ghPbOI800
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Erykah Badu hopped on stage with Megan Thee Stallion, while she co-headlined Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Ms. Badu shocked everyone, including Megan, with her Texas clappers. Check out the viral clip below.

Megan Thee Stallion is no newbie in the game of twerking across the world. One of her most impressive skills, aside from out rapping some of your favorite rappers, is her ability to dance. In the past, she has been vocal about her experience as a cheerleader, dancer and twirler throughout her high school days in Texas.

What the Houston hottie did not realize was what would happen when she invited the iconic talent, Erykah Badu, onstage. Erykah Badu was welcomed to a Switzerland crowd, giving her a loud round of applause before she surprised us all. Now, Erykah Badu is no stranger to self-expression and liberation. One of her most watched videos is “Window Seat” where she liberally shares her beautiful body with the world. So, the idea of Erykah Badu hopping onstage to twerk alongside one of Hip Hop’s biggest acts today is not surprising.

Erykah Badu is also a Texas native and resident, born and raised in Dallas. The two Texas talents had a time last night! The clip has already garnered over a million views on Megan’s Instagram profile.

Check out the viral clip below:

[VIDEO] Erykah Badu Claps Her Dallas Cheeks With Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Yung Miami Her Girlfriend In Flirty Video

Two women in Rap were seen getting a little close, but it was all in good fun. We've been reporting on the situationship between Diddy and Yung Miami since rumors first surfaced about a potential romance, and now that they have gone public with their canoodling, Yung Miami has found herself defending the relationship. The City Girls star even grilled Diddy about their hookups, and he suggested that they were having fun together and enjoying one another's company. She agreed.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Cheeks
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

774
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy