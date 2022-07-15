ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

MultiCare turning to drones for medical deliveries with new service to start in Tacoma area

By Debbie Cockrell
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma-based MultiCare announced Thursday that the nonprofit health system would partner with Zipline for the state’s first commercial medical drone deliveries. According to Thursday’s announcement, “Zipline’s electric, autonomous aircraft will deliver a range of medical products throughout MultiCare’s network of facilities, including hospitals, laboratories and doctors’...

