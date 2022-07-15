ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

By Waylon Jordan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the...

