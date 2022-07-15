ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Skin Cancer and Heat Awareness

fullerton.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people are aware of the dangers of too much time in the sun. Join us for a webinar...

news.fullerton.edu

Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
The Independent

Police officer’s ‘menopausal’ pains turn out to be rare cancer

A young grandmother whose “menopausal” abdominal pains turned out to be a rare form of cancer has defied doctors’ expectations that she would die before the end of 2021 and is now living her action-packed “best life”.Eve Lauder, 47, a police officer, who lives in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, was shocked to discover she had advanced goblet cell carcinoma (GCC), which is believed to affect just one in every two million people, in December 2020.Given just six to 12 months to live, Eve, who is single and is mum to Tiah, 23, and grandma to Obie, two and a half, vowed to...
Community Policy