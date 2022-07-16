ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dragon capsule docks with space station on SpaceX's 25th cargo mission

By Josh Dinner
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule met up with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday (July 16), delivering more than 5,800 pounds (2,630 kilograms) of supplies to the orbiting lab.

The robotic Dragon launched atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night (July 14) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 delivered Dragon to low Earth orbit, and the rocket's first stage came back down for a successful landing on the SpaceX droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

Dragon's orbital chase ended Saturday: The capsule docked with the ISS at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), while the two spacecraft were flying 267 miles (430 kilometers) above the South Atlantic.

Related: 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCTdS_0ghPEFNg00

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station during an orbital sunrise above the Pacific Ocean on July 16, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

The current mission is SpaceX’s 25th cargo flight to the ISS for NASA, so it's known as CRS-25. (CRS stands for "commercial resupply services.") The number has increased at a slow but steady pace of about two per year since the company’s first operational ISS cargo mission in 2012.

SpaceX’s overall launch cadence is much higher, of course: CRS-25's liftoff was the 30th Falcon 9 launch so far this year. In contrast, SpaceX launched just 31 missions in all of 2021. According to Benji Reed, SpaceX's senior director of human spaceflight, the company is poised to double that number by the end of this year.

"It kind of blows my mind," Reed told reporters during a teleconference shortly after Thursday night's launch. "To think that we've launched three Dragons to the station already this year is pretty cool," Reed added, "including the first all-commercial mission to station and a NASA crew mission as well."

The other two Dragon missions that lifted off this year — both in April — were crewed. One, called Ax-1 , carried paying customers to the orbiting lab on a flight organized by Houston company Axiom Space. The other was Crew-4 , SpaceX's fourth contracted astronaut mission for NASA.

About half of the weight that Dragon hauled to the ISS on CRS-25 is dedicated to scientific research. The mission is contributing to nearly 40 ongoing research projects taking place on the orbital lab and dropped off a handful more, NASA officials said.

One study, from the European Space Agency and the University of Florence in Italy, is investigating the effects of microgravity on the healing process of sutured wounds. Another, from the University of California, San Francisco, will study the immune system’s relationship to aging and the body’s ability to heal itself. There’s also an investigation to study a special type of biopolymer concrete, which could aid the search for future construction materials on the moon.

Loaded in Dragon’s trunk, the EMIT experiment — short for the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation — will be pulled from its stow using the ISS’s robotic arm and mounted to the ExPRESS Logistics Carrier 1, an exposed external payload bay used for experiments and storage. EMIT will spend the next year studying the mineral composition of dust in Earth’s arid regions to help scientists better understand the planet’s global climate system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFTpl_0ghPEFNg00

A SpaceX Dragon capsule separates from the upper stage of its Falcon 9 rocket after launching on the CRS-25 cargo mission to the International Space Station on July 14, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Related stories:

Moon bricks, space sutures and more: Meet the science SpaceX is flying to the space station this week
The International Space Station: Facts, history and tracking
The 20 most memorable SpaceX missions from its 1st 20 years in photos

Some of the CRS-25 cargo, while not part of other ongoing investigations, serves as a symbol of the science that keeps everyday life on the space station going — and also highlights how miraculous it is that we can operate a scientific laboratory in space at all. Dina Contella, NASA's operations integration manager for the ISS, highlighted other hardware packed aboard Dragon.

"One item is a spare dose pump, which is critical for the toilet," Contella said in Thursday’s press call. Dose pumps are used to treat urine prior to the filter and reclamation process to convert it back into potable water — in case you forgot that there’s no water in space and astronauts have to drink their own recycled pee.

"Also, we've launched some brine processor assembly bladders," Contella said. "These allow us to recover even more water from the urine effort [than] normal processing. So the new bladders further increase our ability to reclaim as much water as possible." She added that two filters for the station’s potable water dispensers were also included in the Dragon's manifest.

Dragon is expected to remain docked to the ISS for about a month and be packed with gear from the station before returning to Earth with a splashdown off the coast of Florida sometime in mid-August.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 11:55 a.m. EDT on July 16 with news of the successful docking.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Dragon#Space Science#Other Space#Falcon#Shortfall Of Gravitas#Crs#Benj
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy