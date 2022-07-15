Inflation and higher demand puts pressure on a Northern Nevada food bank

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO