The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports home sales across San Antonio, Bexar County and Texas saw a significant drop in June. Homes sales were down 10.3% in June in Bexar County, down 9% in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, and down 10.3% statewide, all compared to the same month of 2021. National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said nationwide contract signings are down largely because of rising mortgage rates as the nation grapples with inflation.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO