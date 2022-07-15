ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visit Eugene’s Saturday Market, one of Oregon’s biggest open-air craft markets

By Teresa Mahoney
hereisoregon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something to do Saturday in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? There seems to be something for everyone at Eugene’s Saturday Market, one of the oldest open-air craft markets in the United States. The market features hundreds of...

www.hereisoregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Eugene honey company expanding operations

EUGENE, Ore. – GloryBee, a local honey company, is expanding and moving to a bigger location. GloryBee was founded by beekeepers in Eugene in 1975. The company is planning to move its production facility in Eugene from the current location on Seneca Road to a 78,000 square foot space on Irving Road that was formerly inhabited by PakTech.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

The Duck Store sees boost in business with international customers

EUGENE, Ore.-- The Duck Store is getting a significant boost in business as some visitors from around the world are taking a piece of the Worlds and Eugene with them back home. The World Athletics Championships is a once-in-a-lifetime event. With Hayward Field being walking distance to The Duck Store,...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#San Francisco#Food Court#Afghani#Jamaican#Ethiopian#Mexican#Thai
kezi.com

Overseas visitors share experiences at Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore.-- While many fans are packing the stands at Hayward; others are jamming out at the Riverfront Festival. People of all ages, backgrounds, and countries dancing and just having a good ole time together. Mark Ruffell came all the way from England. He told KEZI this is his first...
EUGENE, OR
987thebull.com

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

All this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When it does, be Caller 9, and you will win yourself 3-Day Passes to join us for the Oregon Jamboree!. Oregon Jamboree is a 3-Day Festival on 2 stages in Sweet Home, OR, July 29-31, 2022. This year, your headliners are Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, & Trace Adkins!
SWEET HOME, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

'Cultural explosion': performances from Eugene Riverfront Festival

EUGENE, Ore. -- The party to welcome the world is underway at the Eugene Riverfront Festival, running alongside the World Athletics Championships, and the fun is only just getting started. Our news crew spoke to the emcee and some of the performers to give you an idea of what to...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

J.H. Baxter to pay full fine for hazardous waste damage

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality settled with J.H. Baxter and Co., Incorporated on July 14 over a penalty for several hazardous waste and water quality violations. J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the DEQ for...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

South Albany fields: See them while you can

With the summer sun low in the west, I took a bike ride Thursday night to take another look at the fast-disappearing farmland on Albany’s south side. The night before, on Wednesday, the city council voted to annex two parcels of grass-seed fields totaling about 47 acres so that much of it can be built up with single-family houses or maybe some apartments.
ALBANY, OR
KXL

Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH HIGHWAY 20 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (July 18, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

3 dogs, 3 cats rescued from Eugene house fire

EUGENE, Ore.-- Several pets were rescued from a house fire Saturday morning. Eugene Springfield fire crews responded to the 100 block of Maynard Avenue around 9:30. Upon arrival, crews found fire burning in the kitchen and attic of the home. The owner safely escaped but reported 3 cats and 3...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Boondoggle in Eugene

Shame on The Oregonian for buying into the Eugene track meet! (“Editorial: Lace up, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is about to begin,” July 13.) You have bought the distortions and nonsense being spread by promoters. 1. Few Oregonians even care about the very minor sport of track and field. The same with most Americans. In checking with friends, none had even heard about it, and were not interested. Small sample size, but telling. 2. Like other Eugene track meets, this will do little for the Eugene area, and less for the state. We already are hearing about hotel price gouging. News reports have detailed restaurant workers losing out, as some outsiders do not tip. The large Eugene hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, is over capacity, and unable to properly serve those in need. 3. Taxpayers, without voting on it, are subsidizing this boondoggle. Wouldn’t the money be better spent on actual public benefit? Eugene and the state are experiencing rampant homelessness, increasing crime, dopers and drunks draining resources, poor quality schools, lack of medical care, etc. And we spend on a dead sport, with no real benefit!
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy