Back To School Bast Off

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD reminds parents and students Grab & Go Meals will be available this week. The district announced the meals will be made available from July 18 through July 28. Food will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 and need not be a member of McAllen ISD to participate.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO