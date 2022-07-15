Back To School Bast Off

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD reminds parents and students Grab & Go Meals will be available this week. The district announced the meals will be made available from July 18 through July 28. Food will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 and need not be a member of McAllen ISD to participate.
This article originally ran in the July 1 issue of Progress Times. The Mission CISD board of trustees approved a $174.6 million budget for the upcoming school year, which is about $14.7 million less than last year’s budget. For months, the district’s finance division has kept an eye on...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The new Main Event entertainment center in Brownsville has had the best soft launch in the company’s history. That is the word from Jace Hinderland, a partner with Elm Creek Real Estate. Hinderland’s firm helped move Main Event into the Sears premises within Sunrise Mall, Brownsville, with a soft launch on July 1.
A local high school student is hoping to have a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients in the Valley. What started as a way to show support for her own grandmother undergoing cancer treatment has now turned into so much more. Sixteen-year-old Makena Silva is the heart behind...
For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success. For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges. Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation. “The U.S. Department of State contacted us […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds not registered to vote, Billie Eilish partnered with HeadCount to encourage U.S. fans to vote in the midterm election. The collaboration is a part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative, which will award a VIP experience including travel to Eilish’s upcoming shows in Australia […]
Fourth of July gatherings and travel are associated with a rise in COVID-19 numbers in Hidalgo County, according to Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. Dr. Melendez believes most of the cases are caused by mutations of the omicron variant known as B.A.4 and B.A.5. “The reason that we believe that...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A rock concert called “Rock Relief” is being held in Harlingen to help fundraise for 12- year-old Aiden Guerra. Guerra’s parents first believed he was dealing with anemia as he began to experience discoloration and often felt fatigued. However, he was diagnosed with leukemia.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service celebrated the sounds of mariachi by adding Mariachi inspired stamps to its collection. The traditional music of Mexico has become widely popular in the United States, and inspired a 20 pane Mariachi Forever stamp unveiling at the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.
EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – Walmart Wellness Day is July 23, customers can receive free health screenings and “affordable” back-to-school immunizations. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index. Select locations will also offer vision screenings, according to a press release. Pharmacists will administer vaccines for […]
The Brownsville Ship Channel is set to be widened and deepened with the recent signing of a partnership agreement between the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project — USACE’s official name for the endeavor — will deepen the...
*All photos courtesy of respective McAllen businesses. Cool down this summer with spontaneous trip to your favorite ice cream spot. If you love looking for new places like we do, we highly recommend trying some of these classic and newer ice cream McAllen restaurants. Classic Ice cream. Joes 52 Flavors...
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says it is prepared to move to Stage 2 water restrictions as it keeps a very close watch on the dropping water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs. The BPUB’s General Manager John Bruciak tells the Brownsville Herald he’s awaiting next week’s state water...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A sassy kitten’s candid may have earned him a one-way ticket out of the shelter. While looking cute and adoptable is usually the move for most kittens at the Humane Society of Harlingen, one kitten named Spicy Chicken Nugget chose violence during his photoshoot. Spicy Chicken Nugget’s photo caught the attention […]
The CDC has now categorized all of the Rio Grande Valley as a high-risk area for contracting COVID-19. The CDC says based on the numbers of new coronavirus infections as well as COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital over the past week, a high level of community transmission exists in all four counties – Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy.
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna. The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department. Donna Police confirmed the fire started at about 1 p.m. David Simmons, Donna’s fire chief, confirmed […]
