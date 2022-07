Differences in how people react to homicides in Chicago vs a wealthy suburb. The recent mass shooting in Highland Park only reminds us how different gun violence and homicides are viewed, discussed and perceived in the public and mainstream news media when compared to the greater and everyday violence that consumes Chicago and Cook County. A lot of it has to do with racism. Racism against Blacks and racism against Whites. One day we will address crime for what it is rather than as an issue for partisan political exploitation.

