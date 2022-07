'The sports complex would provide an economic shot in the arm for Largo.'. Largo may soon be getting a new sports complex that would include Pinellas County’s largest pickleball facility and its first MetroLagoon. If Largo voters approve a November referendum, the City of Largo will be authorized to sell the land for a new project called the Mid-Pinellas Sports Complex.

LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO