I was moved to hear that a new lifeline for mental health, a three-digit number — 988 — to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will launch on Saturday. In a moment of crisis, it will be easier to remember than the 10-digit hotline number and increase access to those in need. But the network, made up of about 200 call centers and supported by federal, state, local and private funds, needs more than just a new number if it wants to meet the high demand for its help line. It needs more money and people.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO