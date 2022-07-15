ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Celebration of Music and Dance at Little Island

By Karen Camela Watson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Island’s Music and Dance Festival 2022 begins July 20 with the sounds of piano filling the night air of the whimsical New York City park that sits atop supersized “tulip pots” rising from the Hudson River at West 13th Street. For the next 10 days through July 31, a multi-generational...

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Summer Walker's Tour makes a Stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Summer Walker(Instragram) Summer Walker was very emotional at one of her recent performances at the Wireless Festival. During her performance, Summer Walker was sitting on her gigantic throne. The crowd began to sing along with her as she performed her 2018 song "Session 32." Walker reportedly broke down in tears because she was so moved by the support she was receiving from her admirers. The singer had to pause for a moment to blot her tears. She even gave the audience an explanation for her tears.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Casual

Wing It On opening 2nd New York location

Waterbury, Connecticut-based Wing It On has signed an agreement with Hugo Gomez to bring a location to Ossining, New York. Marking the chain's second New York location, the restaurant located at at 126 Spring St., is part of the brand's growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year along the East Coast, the Southeast and Texas.
OSSINING, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

JP Morgan Chase Brooklyn Mixer

The last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC StaffThe last few years have devastated many small businesses, but the owners of Harlem-based YaVe Tequila, online retailer MamaP, and IV Purpose Sports Bar and Restaurant say they are succeeding despite the woes the pandemic brought to their companies. Along with executives from JPMorganChase (JPMC), they networked and shared invaluable information with other entrepreneurs and pointed to Chase Business Banking’s 30-city Business Insights Tour for much of their survival. The tour provides diverse small business owners with free educational training led by industry experts, focused growth strategies, pandemic recovery tools, and networking opportunities. —TPC Staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Actor Edward Norton Joins Fight to Save Historic Brooklyn Mansion

The fight to save a historic mansion in Brooklyn is getting some help from a Hollywood star. Edward Norton is siding with residents and advocates who want the Jacob Dangler House designated as a city landmark. The 120-year-old mansion on Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy is set to be demolished and replaced with a condominium complex.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chelseanewsny.com

Mediterranean Dining With a View in Manhattan

River view – The city’s streets are alive with every manner of dining: in sheds, at tables lining the streets, at the curbs, in front of the restaurant and at tables lined up in front of what once was a neighboring business storefront that’s now shuttered. While dining a la street is the new normal, it’s nice to have the option to find a restaurant where the sounds and sights – and more and more lately, the smells of the city – can be left behind, while knowing, like it or not, that they’ll be there when you return home.
MANHATTAN, NY
Matthew Whitaker
Phylicia Rashad
Lillias White
njarts.net

Billie Holiday in Newark: Museum shows classic photos of Lady Day at Sugar Hill nightclub

Go to 913 Broad St. in Newark, and you won’t find anything too remarkable. It’s a typical intersection in the heart of New Jersey’s biggest city. There’s a small bank, a chicken shack, a tutoring service, a hovering sense of things coming into being. But a half century ago, there was a nightclub on the corner of Broad and Green, and it was a cornerstone of local jazz culture.
NEWARK, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Make A NYC Rat Your Next Pet?

If you have ever been to New York City, you already know that the chances of seeing one of their legendary “Subway Rats” are very high. The rats can be decently sized, averaging up to 16 to 20 inches long and 1 to 2 pounds in weight, which makes it easy for people to either be a) scared of the rat or b) grossed out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd made his NYC-area stadium debut with spectacular MetLife Stadium show (pics, review)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
#Dance#Classical Music#Art#Jazz#Music Director#New Yorkers
nypressnews.com

Pickleball is taking over Central Park

New York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until dusk. The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Electric race cars return to Brooklyn: ‘It’s amazing!’

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – It is an event that thousands in Brooklyn find electrifying. Listening to the sound of 22 Formula E electric race cars going close to 200 mph, there was this very muted, eerie sound. “Sounds like whistling, almost like a bomb dropping,” said Boerum Hill resident Phil Bird. His 12-year-old son, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

