Like most friends and followers of the Orlando theater, I was completely stunned and heartbroken to learn that Doug Ba’aser had passed away in his home late last week at the age of 62. Ba’aser was an absolute legend of the area stage. He was revered by the actors he worked with — both in the “legitimate” theater and at attractions like Sleuths Mystery Dinner Shows — who knew him as a fearless performer who could make any bit better via his impeccable timing and delivery. Even locals who never set foot inside a live-performance venue knew and loved him as one-half of the “Wanzie and Doug” movie-review team on Real Radio 104.1’s The Philips Phile for many years.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO