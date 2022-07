Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.

3 DAYS AGO