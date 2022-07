A Smithville man is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender after his arrest early Sunday morning in Ray County. According to the Highway Patrol arrest report 31-year-old Smithville resident Ryan S. Grun was arrested at 12:31 A.M. Sunday for driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, a misdemeanor warrant from Ray COunty for speeding, failing to drive on the right half of a roadway resulting in a crash and leaving the scene of an accident.

RAY COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO