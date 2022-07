WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for help locating a person of interest who may be connected to a fatal stabbing. Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Dodge City police officers responded to a stabbing call at the 2800 block of 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Dodge City resident Christian Zamora suffering from multiple stab wounds. Zamora was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO