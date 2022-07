TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was the day to get the outdoor chores done this week because we are in the sight of a serious heat wave this week. Tomorrow will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Triple digit heat surges Tuesday before a weak front later in the evening pushes us back into the mid 90s Wednesday. No rain chance with the cold front and your yard will start showing more signs of heat stress as 100-degree temperatures rebound quickly for Thursday through this coming weekend.

