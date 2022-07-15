Local selfie museum opens in Piedmont

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is trying to limit the amount of stole weapons in the city by holding a gun buyback event at the end of July. In 2022, 71 firearms have been reported as stolen in Spartanburg and there has been an increase in youth firearm deaths, according to city officials.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO