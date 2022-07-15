Local selfie museum opens in Piedmont

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures are in the 90s this week. Many of us are jumping into the pool, grabbing ice cream, or just staying inside in the air conditioning to stay cool. Have you ever wondered how The Greenville Zoo keeps their animals cool? Curator James Travis explains.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is trying to limit the amount of stole weapons in the city by holding a gun buyback event at the end of July. In 2022, 71 firearms have been reported as stolen in Spartanburg and there has been an increase in youth firearm deaths, according to city officials.
HARTWELL, Ga. — The Hartwell community and many others are mourning the loss of the owners of the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Georgia. Cateechee Golf Club posted on Saturday the "untimely passing of Charly and Kelli Schell." According to their personal Facebook pages, Charly is the owner of...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to The South Carolina Department of Social Services, there are about 3,495 children in foster care in Palmetto State. And there’s a big need for more foster parents and more placement opportunities. One local foster couple found a way to lend an extra...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Mini drivers descended on the Upstate Sunday morning for the final rally in a journey that, for some, started more than a week ago. Mini Takes the States returned this year, starting in Burlington, Vermont on July 9. The pack of Mini drivers...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The body of a man was found at the bottom of a tower in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the body was found about 9:30 a.m. Monday along Williams Road, which is off Interstate...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Curbside recycling will soon be a thing of the past for two Upstate cities due to rising costs. The city of Greer and Clemson will no longer be doing curbside recycling starting Aug. 1, 2022. City officials say rising costs are what lead them to...
Shakespeare in the Park takes over Falls Park in downtown Greenville and has become an Upstate favorite over the years.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for murder in connection with his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia was arrested in the Upstate. Police in Fairfax County charged Jose Hernandez Mejia with second-degree murder after his wife’s body was found in a home on Rolling Road in Springfield, Virginia on Sunday.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runway 16-year-old boy. William Charles Chapman Jr. was last seen Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Matilda Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chapman is described as five foot...
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect after a chase on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is wanted on a number of warrants. They said he fled from law enforcement...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Martin Lewis, an Anderson County man who went missing in June. Deputies said Lewis was last seen near Beta Street in Anderson on June 29. They added that what he was wearing then is unknown.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The Anderson County Coroner's Office has ruled this case a suicide. The body of a man was found at the bottom of a tower in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the body was found about 9:30...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Monday afternoon. The investigation is underway on Williams Road near Interstate 85. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives and forensics personnel are assisting in the investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina...
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Chesnee Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after reports that a man was found along railroad tracks under Ezell Road near Henderson Hill Road. The Spartanburg...
