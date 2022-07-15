ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa among those who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
John Daly and Zach Johnson are two of the golfers who won an Open Championship at St. Andrews who will not play the weekend in 2022. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Most every golfer in the world dreams of making a pilgrimage to the Home of Golf, its stunning assortment of links a top draw. The ancient city’s history opens eyes, as well. And an array of shops, pubs and restaurants adds to the powerful lure.

Even for those who have made the journey over and over again still can’t wait to return to this seaside village.

Leaving, however, is dreaded. Downright painful.

But leave is what many of the players in the 150th Open Championship did after the cut was made in the oldest tournament in golf. The number of major champions who will miss the final two rounds reached double digits.

The cut fell at even-par 144, with the top 70 and ties advancing.

BRITISH OPEN: Saturday tee times, TV info | Scores

Tiger Woods (9 over)

Tiger Woods reacts after a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The three-time Open champion, who won the Claret Jug at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005, saw his opening drive Thursday end up in a fresh divot, then saw his approach end up in the burn. Things didn’t get much better as he shot 78-75. His putter was the main culprit as Woods said he had trouble getting the ball to the hole. It was an emotional departure for the 15-time major champion, who realizes he may have played his last Open Championship at the Home of Golf.

Gary Woodland (6 over)

Gary Woodland takes his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2019 U.S. Open champion had played well in his two starts heading into the Open Championship but never got untracked. In rounds of 74-76, the man with plenty of firepower made just three birdies and an eagle.

Phil Mickelson (5 over)

Phil Mickelson takes a shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Needing a steady round to make the cut following an even-par 72, Mickelson only made two birdies and way too many mistakes and signed for a 77. Lefty hasn’t looked right for some time now, his association with LIV Golf leading to a self-imposed, fourth-month break from the game. He played in just two majors this year, missing the cut in both the U.S. and British opens.

Brooks Koepka (4 over)

Brooks Koepka tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

The monster major winner is becoming the former monster major winner. This year, battling nagging injuries, the newlywed missed the cut in the Masters, tied for 55th in the PGA Championship, finished 55th in the U.S. Open and missed the cut over the pond. Koepka had gone eight consecutive years with at least top 10 in a major. In rounds of 73-75, Koepka made nine bogeys and one double bogey, far too many mistakes to win any tournament let alone a major.

Zach Johnson (3 over)

Zach Johnson tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

The last winner of the Open Championship held at St. Andrews, who defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a playoff to win the Claret Jug in 2015, couldn’t replicate his magical putter and solid iron play in rounds of 72-75.

John Daly (3 over)

John Daly and his caddie/son John on the second hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The big bopper with the big white beard caused some stirs in his rounds of 73-74, holing out for eagle in the second round, reaching red figures in the first round. While Daly uses a golf cart on PGA Tour Champions, he walked his way around the flat Old Course but just came up short of making it to the weekend.

Padraig Harrington (3 over)

Padraig Harrington takes a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2007 and 2008 Open champion birdied his first two holes in the second round to move to 5 under and within three shots of the lead. And then his game deserted him as he came home with seven bogeys in his last 16 holes.

Collin Morikawa (1 over)

Collin Morikawa putts on the 18th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The defending Open champion hasn’t been able to turn his 2022 around to resemble more of his 2020 and 2021 campaigns. The world No. 8 has five top 10s this year, below his standard, with two of those coming in majors. But he’s had too many starts where contention was not in the cards. And one of the best ball-strikers in the game has had trouble with his ball-striking.

Max Homa (1 over)

Max Homa takes a shot in a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Homa was ecstatic to get a tee time with Tiger Woods, one of his childhood heroes. And he watched an emotional Woods walk up the 18th to thunderous applause as he might have played his last competitive round in an Open at St. Andrews. Other than that, Homa just couldn’t get much going.

Louis Oosthuizen (1 over)

Louis Oosthuizen during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the favorites heading into the first round, the winner of the Open Championship at St. Andrews in 2010 was well within making the cut before a disastrous triple-bogey 7 on the 16th hole in the second round.

Fin Fan
3d ago

Keep trashing our greatest golfers and they want give you the privilege of watching and giving you bragging rights by playing for you. Good job guys,I wouldn't want to play for them either,especially if they didn't welcome you and make you feel welcome.

IN THIS ARTICLE
