ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

2022 Fall Adult Sand Volleyball League team registration

By City of Las Cruces Release
lascrucesbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will be offering team registration for the upcoming Adult Sand Volleyball League. The league will offer co-ed divisions in gold, silver, and bronze, as well as women's competitive and recreational...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deming Headlight

Jon Juarez captures 68th Rio Mimbres golf title

DEMING – The Long-standing Rio Mimbres Invitational Golf Tournament is fast becoming a Deming High School Wildcat reunion. Former DHS players have captured eight of the last 10 championship flights among the average field of 144 golfers. The latest former ‘Cat to wear the championship crown is Jon Juarez,...
DEMING, NM
KOAT 7

IMPACT DAY: Heat advisory in ABQ, hot start to the week elsewhere

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Albuquerque, Farmington, Tucumcari, Deming and Las Cruces. Temperatures will range from 100 to 102 degrees in Albuquerque and Farmington, 105 degrees in Tucumcari and from 104 to 106 degrees in Deming and Las Cruces. The National Weather Service says the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Celebrate Hatch Pepper Season With The 50th Hatch Chile Festival

To say that New Mexico likes pepper is a MASSIVE understatement. They LOVE peppers so much, New Mexico is officially the Chile Capital of the World. But El Paso loves peppers too. In fact this year, to get ready for hatch season, there people creating solar powered ways to cook green chile peppers. I don't think I NEED to say why green chile peppers are a staple for New Mexico but, if you want to know why, here's why:
HATCH, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
KTSM

Have a day with ‘Summertime on the Farm’ in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is giving a chance to have a day of family fun at their “Summertime on the Farm” event happening July 16. The new event is called “Summertime on the Farm” and features yard games, trolley rides, activities, food, and music. Admission is […]
KTSM

Burrell College incoming medical students get their white coats

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico had their official white coat ceremony Friday evening, where 195 students received their white coats. Burrell College, affiliated with New Mexico State University (NMSU), focuses on improving healthcare in the borderland. One of the college’s missions is to increase diversity in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Volleyball#The League#Parks Recreation#Athletics Las Cruces Org
rrobserver.com

New Mexico film industry brings in record $855.4M

The New Mexico film industry has set another record. The state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for fiscal year 2022, which is an increase of $228.9 million over fiscal year 2021. “Another record year for film and television industry spending makes it as clear...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
krwg.org

Deported U.S. Army Veteran Returns Home to Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with deported U.S. Army Veteran, Ivan Ocón, about his return home on July 5, 2022, to Las Cruces, New Mexico with the representation of Yale Law School’s Veteran’s Legal Services Clinic. Two days later he became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. Ocón was deported to Mexico for six years and was a director of the “Deported Veteran’s Support House-Juarez Bunker” along with José Francisco López, a Vietnam Veteran deported more than 20 years ago and still unable to return home. Ocón now also helps “Repatriate Our Patriots” as Director of Community Engagement to “bring our Veterans home.” More information on Facebook with “All Relations United,” “Repatriate Our Patriots,” and “Deported Veteran’s Support House.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Pedestrian hit in parking lot at Bassett Place Mall

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Bassett Place Mall early Sunday evening. EPPD officials say the call came in shortly before 7 p.m., with the as-yet unidentified person was struck in the Target parking lot.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 More El Paso Restaurants That Have Stood The Test Of Time Pt. 3

In the third edition of El Paso Restaurants Who Have Stood The Test Of Time, we are taking a look at six more longstanding eateries across the Sun City. Over the last couple of months, we've shared some of the El Paso restaurants that have survived the test of time, which average out over 600 years in business combined at the following popular local hot spots, including:
EL PASO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe to Debut in El Paso

Another Broken Egg Cafe announced Thursday that its local El Paso franchise owner and operator, Luis Romero, has signed a lease to bring the brand’s first location to the area. Romero, already a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee with IHOP and Boston Pizza in Northern Mexico, recently signed a multi-unit agreement to bring three locations to the El Paso area. This first unit is slated to open in early 2023 and will be situated at 6767 Gateway Blvd, El Paso, Texas, 79925.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy