Alvord, Iowa — A passenger in a utility terrain vehicle was seriously injured in an accident near Alvord on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male was driving a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle or UTV, going down a hill on private property in the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue just east of Alvord, when, according to deputies, he lost control of the side by side resulting in it rolling.

ALVORD, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO