ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

Click10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel. Dan Cox, a Maryland state legislator who is seeking the Republican...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Report: Illinois property law fails to end redlining impact

A nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city's Black and Latino neighborhoods, according to a study. A report released Tuesday by the Cook County treasurer's office proposes scrapping or modifying...
ILLINOIS STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Manuel Oliver

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the time since his son, Joaquin, was murdered at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High four years ago, father Manny Oliver has been on a crusade against gun violence, as have so many Parkland families. Last week, Oliver was among those parents at the White...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Explainer: What are aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – This trial starts in what is typically the second phase of a capital case. That is because guilt was established in October when confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz plead guilty to shooting and killing 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff and students when he was 19 years old on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Elections
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jim Mooney

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – From the Florida Keys to the Florida Capitol, the state rep who represents Monroe County not only has the longest drive to Tallahassee, but some of the most fragile territory in the state. The environmental and development issues in the Florida Keys didn’t make the...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Roaches in Denny’s, rodent issues at Marcelo’s, plus 5 others with issues

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH) “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings under counter area across from fryers.”. “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect in reach in freezer in storage area.”. “Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy