Teen ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Apologized To Doja Cat, Says “Everything Is All Good”

By Zack Linly
 4 days ago
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

So, most of y’all know the saga by now: Doja Cat recently called out 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for sharing a message she sent to him asking him to hook her up with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn calling it “snake s**t.”

The call-out kind of backfired on Doja costing her a couple hundred thousand followers because it turns out some people think it’s weird and inappropriate for a 26-year-old to hop in a teen’s DM to request a hook-up regardless of the fact that the man she was crushing on is at least age-appropriate. (Sure, you could argue they were both wrong—but one of them is a whole teenager.)

At any rate, Schnapp is ready to put the drama to bed and he posted a Tik Tok video saying he apologized to her and that everything is everything again.

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” Schnapp captioned a TikTok video that featured the Doja Cat song “Kiss Me More,” according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast also noted that Doja acknowledged Schnapp’s youth when addressing what he did.

“To be fair, this is like a kid,” she said. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. You say dumb s–t.”

For the record, adults do dumb sh— too. DMing a teen about facilitating a hook-up with another adult—even in jest—is some dumb sh— to do, especially when you’re a public figure with a massive platform. In fact, maybe it’s not an age-specific thing that many of us can stand to be a little more discerning when it comes to how we use social media.

One can only wonder if she apologized too.

Teen ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Apologized To Doja Cat, Says “Everything Is All Good” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

