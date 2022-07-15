ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

Pro cornhole players show off their aim at the Highlands

By Colin Roose
 3 days ago

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Did you know that a major league sport has a professional tournament in Triadelphia this weekend?

It’s true…and chances are you’ve played it if you’ve ever been to a barbecue.

The professionals of the American Cornhole League came to the Highlands Sports Complex to show off their ace aiming.

Today was the Pro Shootout, where the best players compete for $20,000 in prize money.

The rest of the weekend is an open, where seasoned competitors and backyard amateurs have a one-off tournament.

The organizers tell me that unlike other sports, it’s not about who you are…it’s how you throw.

Cornhole is a game that anyone can play and anyone can win. We have players as young as five, one of our youngest professionals is 12 years old.

Katherine Kennedy-Halbert, Event Planner/Logistics Coordinator

I would never have met some of these people who are in this room and they’re all such amazing people. But I’m a competitor, so I want to win.

Sheila Roy, New Hampshire

Ever since we started playing, haven’t stopped.

Greg Collins, Arizona

There are tablets at each of the more than four dozen sets of boards to keep score.

Matches go to 21 points—and you don’t have to get 21 points exactly.

WTRF- 7News

Post 1 is Geared for Postseason Play

WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Stage is Set for Rudy Mumley All-Star Game

WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Wheeling Park features great speed, Daugherty hopes physicality can match

WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

OVAC Media Day is Held at Wheeling University

WHEELING, WV
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Post 1 Rides Early Lead To Win

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 picked up their 22 win of the season Thursday thanks to a 12-2 in over Wellsburg Post 34 in five innings. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Wheeling (22-13) scored five times to take the lead and never look back. Post 1 will visit Parkersburg Post 15 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County 4-H members prepare livestock for competition

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Fair continues this week.   Fair participants spent Sunday moving in their project and getting settled in for the busy week.    4-H members work for months getting their projects ready for the big show.   Those who brought livestock, which consist of lambs, pigs and cattle, took their turns weighing […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

National Ice Cream Day

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) July 17th is National Ice Cream Day.  The creamy delicious treat is a hot comradery during the summertime, drawling families in on sunny days to local ice cream parlors.   The Ohio Valley has quit the lineup of ice cream shops across the region.   Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream has been around […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Lunchtime Live hits a high note again at Market Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –– Lunchtime Live has made its return to the Market Plaza in downtown Wheeling. The concert series started back up again on Friday and people listened to Melody Rae, an alternative singer-songwriter inspired by indie-pop, folk and Americana artists. The concerts are free and open to the public and will continue every […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Pirate ticket prices to increase

Pirate tickets will be a little more expensive next season. According to KDKA, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved an increase in the price for tickets to upgrade the scoreboard at PNC Park. The price increase will be $1.00 The outlet reports the scoreboard will go from its current 82 feet wide to 142 feet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

National Ice Cream Day makes today delicious

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) July 17th is National Ice Cream Day.  The creamy delicious treat is a hot commodity during the summertime, drawing families in on sunny days to local ice cream parlors.   The Ohio Valley has quite the lineup of ice cream shops. Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream has been around since 1992 and some […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Need a way to dispose of a worn American flag?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If your American flag is faded or tattered, you may be looking for the right way to respectfully dispose of it. Two area entities–Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Family Services of the Upper Ohio Valley–are collecting them, and making sure they’ll be retired respectfully. Each retired flag will go on to serve a […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

New festival aimed at WV Folklore coming to Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Something is lurking in the West Virginia Wilderness it’s call Folklore Fest! Hancock County Parks and Recreation is thrilled to bring this brand new event to the area this fall! It’s going to be at the Gas Valley Sports Complex and Playground in New Cumberland! This is going to be an […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
