You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft. The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those hot spots. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.

LIMA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO