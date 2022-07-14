ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

If your spending is eating your savings, you might be experiencing 'lifestyle creep'

NPR
 5 days ago

The cost of your lifestyle can creep up on you, like mold festering in your refrigerator. You don't notice it until one day — bam! — the impact is clear, and it's not pleasant. When did you decide to join all these subscription services? Have you always...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your mask when you had to. You saved your money like you were supposed to. And now you're finally ready to go on that trip, only to find out that your flight is canceled or delayed. If this is you, it probably doesn't make you feel better to know this, but you're not alone. Pent-up demand for travel, shortages of pilots and other crew have created chaos at airports across the U.S. and, frankly, around the world. What might make you feel better is some knowledge about what, if anything, you can do to make your trip as smooth as possible. So we called Benet Wilson for this. She's a longtime travel and aviation reporter, and she's senior editor at the travel website The Points Guy. And she's with us now. Benet Wilson, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Netflix To Launch Advertising Tier In “Early Part” Of 2023

Click here to read the full article. Netflix said it’s targeting an early 2023 launch for a cheaper advertising tier as it seeks to stem subscriber losses and hopefully turn them back up. It will roll the plan out in a handful of markets first but didn’t say which ones. “Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free. Our global ARM has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower priced option with advertisements, if they desire it,” the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Lifestyles#Commuting
NPR

Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses

In less than a year, crypto has collapsed. The total value of digital currencies is now less than a third of what it was in November, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high. In the past couple years, many people bought crypto for the first time. And now, as NPR's David Gura reports, they are having to cope with painful losses.
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the kindest zodiac signs

The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy