Boston, MA

Community reactions to Boston's new police commissioner

By Tiziana Dearing Chris Citorik
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe dive beneath the headlines on one of the biggest stories of the week: the...

WBUR

Consider This: Who is incoming Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox?

After more than a year, the city has found a new commissioner for the Boston Police Department. It’ll be a homecoming for Roxbury native and 30-year BPD veteran Michael Cox as he leaves his current post as police commissioner of Ann Arbor, Michigan. WBUR senior reporter Ally Jarmanning joins Consider This host Darryl C. Murphy to discuss Commissioner Cox's history and the job ahead of him.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

In progressive Massachusetts, a long history of white supremacy

It was a deeply unsettling sight, as was surely intended. Two days before the Fourth of July, about 100 white supremacists, their faces covered, marched through the heart of Boston with riot shields, at one point brawling with a Black man. The brazen demonstration, an apparent declaration of strength, heightened...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Urges Mask Wearing Indoors, Commuters React

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — As the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant leads to spiking COVID cases here in Massachusetts and around the country, the city of Boston is once again advising indoor masking in crowded spaces to help stop the spread. On Thursday, the Boston Public Health Commission said cases...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot to death in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday night. Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets just after 9 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
How did the MBTA train lines get their colors?

You might have heard about how the MBTA got its colors. The Red Line, the tale goes, was named as a tribute to Harvard Crimson at the former end of the tracks. The Blue Line, which goes under the Boston Harbor, got its aquatic hue from the water. The Green Line was named for the Emerald Necklace and the leafy suburbs it passes through. The more recently added Silver Line named after the metallic shades of Logan International Airport. And the Orange Line? Presumably named after Orange Street, the name of the road it ran down starting in the 18th century around what is now Washington Street.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Police searching for Harvard woman missing since Saturday

HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance. Family and friends have started hanging flyers in Harvard and places where Mary has connections. They fear she could be in danger, but Harvard Police say at this point they have no information to suggest that's the case"I hope she's not...
HARVARD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation. Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
WMUR.com

Missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman missing since Saturday evening was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing by her family around 5 p.m. Sunday. Anderson was last seen driving a...
HUDSON, NH
MassLive.com

With 7 high-capacity gun arraignments in 1 week, Suffolk DA says ‘no society should tolerate these weapons’

Following the arraignment of six individuals in Suffolk County courts this week on charges of possession of high-capacity firearms, District Attorney Kevin Hayden issued a statement calling for national action on gun violence. “These are death machines, plain and simple,” Hayden said. “High-capacity guns and the people willing to use...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Magistrate says ex-Brockton police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can be charged in crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. — The former police chief of Brockton, Massachusetts, is under growing scrutiny for a crash last year that he is accused of causing. A clerk magistrate ruled Monday that one of the three potential charges against former Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes can go forward, which means he will be arraigned on negligent operation charges.
BROCKTON, MA

