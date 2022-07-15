Community reactions to Boston's new police commissioner

You might have heard about how the MBTA got its colors. The Red Line, the tale goes, was named as a tribute to Harvard Crimson at the former end of the tracks. The Blue Line, which goes under the Boston Harbor, got its aquatic hue from the water. The Green Line was named for the Emerald Necklace and the leafy suburbs it passes through. The more recently added Silver Line named after the metallic shades of Logan International Airport. And the Orange Line? Presumably named after Orange Street, the name of the road it ran down starting in the 18th century around what is now Washington Street.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO