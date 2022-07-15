ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden avoids a handshake with Saudi crown prince, but fist bump doesn't go over well

In the end, President Biden went with a fist bump. Biden greeted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an outstretched closed fist when he arrived on Friday at Al-Salam Royal Palace for meetings with bin Salman and his father, Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Related Story: Biden will...

Biden's trip to Mideast was seen as a reset of relations by Gulf Arab leaders

In Saudi Arabia, the dust is settling a little on President Biden's short visit over the weekend. Top Saudi officials are touting a return to the status quo of U.S.-Saudi relations. Meanwhile, Saudi dissidents and human rights activists abroad say that Biden's friendly optics with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has already had consequences. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports from Jeddah.
Putin in Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Tuesday in Iran for a visit intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis. As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe U.S. sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House has alleged. Iran rolled out a long red carpet for Putin at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, where Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji greeted him warmly before he was whisked into his presidential convoy to the city.
The Outcomes Of President Biden's Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this week after his first trip to the Middle East while in office. Diplomacy in the region is complex, but Biden faces a challenge at home as well: backlash over visiting Saudi Arabia and sitting down with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A U.S....
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Jury selection starts for Steve Bannon's trial. He's Donald Trump's former adviser

Dozens of prospective jurors filed into a federal courthouse just down the street from the U.S. Capitol on Monday on the first day of the trial of former Donald Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, who's charged with contempt of Congress for flouting subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Politics chat: The ghost of the Build Back Better Bill; Dems likely to lose seats

We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back Better Bill, has gradually dwindled to a shadow of itself. It started more than a year ago as a $3.5 trillion catchall for climate spending, universal pre-K and tax hikes on the wealthy. Now the most recognizable parts of the bill that will get passed might be a few health care provisions. We're joined, as usual, for our politics look ahead by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Ukrainian officials fired after probe shows their workers collaborated with Russia

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has abruptly removed two top officials. One is Ukraine's spy chief. The other is the chief prosecutor. The president gave a speech saying both of these people ran agencies riddled with spies. An investigation allegedly found dozens of employees collaborating with Russia. INSKEEP: NPR's Brian Mann...
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought up an old question

Is aggressive war legal? Calls are growing now to set up an international tribunal to charge Russia with the same crime. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised an old question - is aggressive war illegal? The crime was first introduced more than half a century ago after the Second World War at the Nuremberg Tribunal. Now calls are growing to set up an international tribunal to prosecute top Russian officials. NPR's Deborah Amos has this report.
The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might...
Africa is being left behind as wealthy nations push 4th COVID booster shots

Institutional racism, greed, and a broken global health system are all working against African nations to ensure that people are dying from COVID in silence, according to a scathing assessment from the co-chair of the African Union's African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, Dr. Ayoade Alakija. More than two years into the...
China agrees to further financial cooperation with EU

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China agreed with the European Union to further promote two-way opening up of their respective financial sectors and increase regulatory cooperation in the industry, in broad-ranging economic talks on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.
