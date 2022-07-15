ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Spriggs in court after seeking protective order

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com;
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago

HENDERSON — City Councilman Jason Spriggs and his wife went to court this week for a hearing on a domestic violence protective order the councilman sought against his spouse.

District Court Judge Hoyte Stultz determined that the order would be continued and that Jason and Alyceia Spriggs will return to court Aug. 9.

Jason Spriggs, a councilman since 2019, requested the order on July 5. He cited a series of early-July quarrels, including one where he alleged his wife “physically put her hands on me” and seemed like “she was trying to provoke me to violence.”

District Court Judge S. Katherine Burnette signed the order within an hour of the councilman’s request, barring Alyceia Spriggs from initiating any contact with her husband except through a lawyer, and giving Jason Spriggs possession of the couple’s home and custody of their children.

The order also instructed law enforcement to evict Alyceia Spriggs from the home.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office served her with a civil summons on July 6. In an interview, she claimed officers showed up at 2:20 a.m.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said he would not comment until he had the paper in his hands and has spoken to the serving officer, though he did note that the department “serves papers 24/7.”

“Everybody gets served the same, regardless of a person’s social or economic status,” Brame said.

Jason Spriggs does not yet have an attorney but hopes to obtain one before the hearing in August. Alyceia Spriggs’ attorney, Melissa Lemmond, could not be reached for comment.

More from this section

The sheriff’s office is not the only law enforcement agency that’s been involved.

Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said there were two occasions when police were called to the Spriggs’ residence, not over domestic violence, but for officers to act as “peacekeepers.”

In his request for the order, Spriggs said he has asked for a divorce, but his wife would “not agree to it.”

Jason Spriggs told The Dispatch that he did not want the case to be a “distraction” from the public’s business.

“We’re doing so many good things in Henderson,” he said. “With all of the urban revitalization areas, the development that’s going to happen over east, the Elmwood, West End, Old West End, everything has been so positive, we’re doing so many great things, and I just don’t want to be a distraction.”

He added that he is “running for office next year.” His four-year term in the council’s Ward 4 at-large seat is scheduled to expire at the end of 2023.

Jason Spriggs sought the Democratic Party’s nomination this spring for the U.S. House of Representatives seat from North Carolina’s 1st District. He finished third in the May 17 primary, receiving just over 3% of the vote from voters in a 19-county swathe of the northeastern part of the state.

The N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts notes that a domestic violence protective order is “not a criminal conviction” and doesn’t become part of a person’s criminal record. But a person can be arrested and charged for violating one, and documents filed in connection with an order are public record.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for drug and firearm charges

Jason Patterson, 29, of Raleigh, was sentenced July 6, 2022 to 84 months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Patterson pleaded guilty to the charges on February 16, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two men charged in Edgecombe Co. theft case

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a case of breaking and entering and theft in Edgecombe County. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Scott and John Scott have both been located and charged. Deputies say on July 6th, they responded to Threatt Plumbing,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Henderson, NC
Government
County
Vance County, NC
Vance County, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
cbs17

Suspect arrested for 6 armed robberies in 10 days in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies. Durham police investigators arrested Christian Davis, 29, for the six robberies that happened over the last two weeks in the city. Three of those robberies occurred on the same day. The armed robberies happened:
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Nash County Public Schools says parents must opt-in for bus transportation

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County Public Schools says it is making two big changes related to transportation ahead of the upcoming school year. The school system says all parents who need bus transportation must opt-in with an online form. Those who do not have access to an electronic device can call their school for help with submitting the form.
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#District Court
WRAL

Firetrucks seen outside Raleigh SECU building

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A large presence of first responders was reported at the State Employee Credit Union Building off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Monday. Reporter: Mikaya...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers reward for information on 2021 Northampton Co. murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward for information relating to a 2021 Northampton County murder. Cooper’s office says the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Erskine Lawrence, 50.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Orange Co. deputies warn community of phone scams

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Four inmates charged with assault on detention officer at Wake jail

Raleigh, N.C. — Four inmates are charged with an unprovoked attack on a detention officer inside the Wake County jail on Monday. Deputies charged Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, each with one count of assaulting physically injuring a detention officer and one count of conspiracy to assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Roanoke Rapids PD investigate back-to-back store shootings

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect involved in store shootings that occurred Sunday in Roanoke. On Sunday at approximately 9:06 p.m. the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Family Dollar located in the area of South Rosemary. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a vehicle had been shot multiple times and a female had been struck in the foot area.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
44
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy