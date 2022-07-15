ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Miller Art Museum Seeks Donations For Art & Treasures Fundraiser

By Erica Bouska
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

The Miller Art Museum is preparing for its annual Art & Treasures fundraiser, opening Aug. 6, so it’s seeking tax-deductible donations...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Door County Pulse

Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser

The Door County Chapter of the Christ Child Society is hosting a luncheon and fashion show presented by Bargains Unlimited on Aug. 3, 11:30 am, at The Log Den, 6626 Hwy 42 in Egg Harbor. Proceeds from the cost of $40 per person will benefit infants and children in need. Hear about the luncheon selection and make reservations by contacting Debby Wegner by July 19 at 920.366.6013 or [email protected]
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Loraine Margaret Brink

Loraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna,...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson

Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, died on July 14th, 2022 surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December, 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Athletes Beat the Heat in 2022 Door County Half Iron

A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy