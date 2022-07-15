ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City museum to display 1920s soybean harvesters

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the main lobby of the Museum of the Albemarle from Aug. 12 to Oct. 14 two soybean harvesters from the early 20th century are to be on display. The temporary exhibit is in the Elizabeth City museum is in conjunction with the unveiling Aug. 12 of an updated North...

WTKR News 3

Portsmouth DMV closing temporarily for renovation July 23

PORTSMOUTH V.a – The Portsmouth DMV Customer Service Center (CSC) will close temporarily for an interior renovation Saturday July 23, 2022. During the process of the renovation, customers have access to many alternative, convenient service options to conduct business with DMV. Renovations to the Portsmouth CSC include a new...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

Two Eastern Carolina counties to get expanded internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina counties are among 12 in the state to be getting high-speed internet thanks to state grants. Chowan County (ATMC: Focus Broadband) and Bertie County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC) are the two Eastern Carolina counties that Gov. Roy Cooper says are set to receive high-speed internet.
RALEIGH, NC
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia barber reflects on more than 60 years of haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — “One last time,” said Hubert Davenport as he wrapped a barber cape around a customer’s shoulders before grabbing his scissors and shears. “One last time,” Rand Baker, the customer, echoed with a twinge of sorrow. A half-dozen customers trickled into Davenport’s...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

‘Our motto is connecting churches to communities’

Carolina Cross Connection lends a helping hand in Dare County. While its summer season in Dare County is ending, the non-profit Christian organization Carolina Cross Connection (CCC) has been here since the beginning of June doing home repairs for residents in need – from building ramps and stairs to constructing porches, painting and doing light yard work. And it plans to keep coming back.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Freshness is key ingredient at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café

To taste the best, it must be fresh. That could easy be the mantra for Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café in Nags Head, where staff may pull ingredients right out of the ground just outside the kitchen before putting it onto a customer’s plate. Their tradition of keeping...
NAGS HEAD, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro In Poquoson Changes Business Model

POQUOSON—Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro Chef and Owner Barry Wildman has closed his doors to regular restaurant traffic and is opening the space to catering, cooking classes, wine dinners, and special events. The decision was made after a series of pandemic-driven events made it difficult for the restaurant to remain profitable.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

Butterfly Festival at Norfolk Botanical Garden returns this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are hosting their annual Butterfly Festival this weekend. According to a press release, the festival will take place on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Garden’s Bristow Butterfly Garden. This is the first time in two years that NBG has hosted this event.
NORFOLK, VA
coastalreview.org

Frequent flyers

A trio of great crested flycatchers gather momentarily Saturday in a tree at Sandy Run Park in Kitty Hawk. According to the Audubon Guide to North American Birds, flycatchers are more often heard — especially the males’ loud calls — than seen, as they prefer wooded areas. Photo: Kip Tabb.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Mayor spearheads push for criminal penalties on beach holes

Troubled by years of seeing potentially dangerous holes left on North Carolina beaches, Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon is reaching out to the state’s coastal communities asking if they would support a statewide law that would create criminal penalties for violations. Currently each municipality enforces bans on the deep...
NAGS HEAD, NC
point2homes.com

2609 Pinon Court, Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach, VA, 23456

INCREDIBLE opportunity & value! With close proximity to Beaches, Recreational Activities, Area Attractions, & highly regarded Schools, Lago Mar has been a sought after Neighborhood for Decades! On OVER 1/2 Acre, enjoy the space, comfort, luxury, & the "EXTRAS, " you deserve! Your 1st Floor is READY for entertaining with Friends & Family & includes a tremendous Entertainment Room with a Cherry Finished Bar! Retire to the 2nd Floor with an office, spacious bedrooms, & a Primary like no other! THIS Primary hosts an additional 12x23 BONUS room & an exquisite en-suite! Carry the good times to your backyard oasis that boasts a gorgeous salt water pool, Pool-Side Gazebo, (2) Decks, & an additional detached (2) Story, (2) Car Garage that may also serve as your pool house OR workshop. More recent updates include the roof (2014), Dual zone HVAC (2020) & Water Heater (2017). There is so much to MORE share! Contact me today for ALL the details! You're going to LOVE it here...Welcome Home!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Defense One

A Success in Norfolk Should Also Be a Warning

When it comes to hardening military infrastructure against climate change, the good news is that a Norfolk, Virginia, flood-control effort and some other projects are coming to fruition. The bad news is that far too little work is underway elsewhere—and while major construction projects can take a decade to complete, floods and extreme weather are already here and will get worse. As lawmakers debate the 2023 budget request, they must remember that the kind of resilience and energy-efficiency efforts proposed by the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security are not just urgent but overdue and in need of acceleration.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge now open to traffic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - There's a major milestone in the I-64 widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project. The new High Rise Bridge opened to traffic starting Saturday. It's been under construction for the last couple of years and now that it's opening, the wider and taller bridge will help ease the flow of traffic. So if you're heading from Suffolk towards Virginia Beach, you'll never have to wait for a bridge opening again.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

